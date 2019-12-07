|
Seamus J. Regan
Bergenfield - Seamus J. Regan, 59, of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer, on December 6, 2019. Seamus was diagnosed with multiple cancers in October 2012 and defied all odds during his 7 year journey of treatment and recovery. Seamus often found humor during the difficult times and joked about his celebrity status at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center where was treated these many years.
He is survived by his brother, Brian Regan, a brother-in-law, Ronald Burkert, three nieces and five nephews, and numerous dear and supportive friends who became family including, Fr. Donald Sheehan, Nancy Fischer, Laura Ronayne, Nadia Ali and Jack and Cheryl Hoffman.
He was predeceased and welcomed into heaven by his parents Veronica and James Regan, his sister, Ronnie Ann Burkert, and his brother, Kevin Regan.
Seamus was proudly born and raised in Jersey City. He attended Seton Hall University and received multiple Masters degrees from both there and Montclair State University. Seamus' passion was education and the development of young people. During a career that spanned over 20 years with the Bergenfield School District, he served as Guidance Counselor, Vice Principal, and Principal and retired in a support roll at the District office.
A sincere animal lover, he had a reputation for rescuing stray cats and other creatures. He was especially fond of his turtles and his beloved Akita among a menagerie of pets he cared for over the years. In addition to animals, he shared his living space with an extensive collection of baseball memorabilia. His walls were adorned with images of Yankee greats, past and present, a testimony to his undying love for the Bronx Bombers.
Mass of the Resurrection in honor of Seamus will be celebrated on, December 11th, 10 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church, Cresskill. Final visitation will be; Monday, 7-9 PM and Tuesday, 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Bergen County SPCA, P.O. Box 4111, South Hackensack, NJ 07606