|
|
Sean Kinch
- - It is with deep sorrow and pain that we inform you of the sudden death of Sean Kinch, on June 26th, 2019, at the age of 43. Sean was the beloved husband of Anna and Father of Emma and Nicole. He will be forever remembered by his Parents, Wayne and Patrice Kinch, his sister, Devon and her husband JJ Russo and their children Elle and James and by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and all those who loved him.
Prayer services will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at Saint Paul's Church, 200 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey NJ. Viewing will be at 10am with a Mass to follow at 11am.