Services
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Timmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Timmons Obituary
Sean Timmons

North Bergen - Sean Timmons, 66, of North Bergen passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City he was a self employed HVAC Master Contractor in Hoboken. Beloved husband of Kathleen ( nee O'Rorke) Devoted father of Natasha Caston and her husband William, Dana Kramer and her husband Alex, Seana Sanchez and her husband Carlos, Brandon Mutch, and Amanda Mutch. Dear brother of Kathleen Potenza, CynDee Timmons, Sanda Schramm and the late Robert Timmons Trivisonno and Tery Timmons. Loving grandfather of Gage, Ayden, Declan, Sienna, Taylor, Sydney, Avery, Lilly, and Camden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Friday from 4-8 pm. Funeral on Saturday at 10 am from the Vainieri Funeral Home 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ.

A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will follow at Weehawken Cemetery

in North Bergen. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vainieri Funeral Home
Download Now