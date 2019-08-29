|
Sean Timmons
North Bergen - Sean Timmons, 66, of North Bergen passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City he was a self employed HVAC Master Contractor in Hoboken. Beloved husband of Kathleen ( nee O'Rorke) Devoted father of Natasha Caston and her husband William, Dana Kramer and her husband Alex, Seana Sanchez and her husband Carlos, Brandon Mutch, and Amanda Mutch. Dear brother of Kathleen Potenza, CynDee Timmons, Sanda Schramm and the late Robert Timmons Trivisonno and Tery Timmons. Loving grandfather of Gage, Ayden, Declan, Sienna, Taylor, Sydney, Avery, Lilly, and Camden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Friday from 4-8 pm. Funeral on Saturday at 10 am from the Vainieri Funeral Home 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ.
A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will follow at Weehawken Cemetery
