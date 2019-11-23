|
Sebastian Robert Tropea
Hillsdale - Sebastian Robert Tropea, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Husband of Carol (nee Kaltenmeier). Father of Christine Tropea- Felekos, Salvatore, Robert and the late Ronald. Grandfather of Sebastian, Julian, Robert Tropea and Daniel Felekos. Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, on Sunday 2-6 pm. Funeral mass at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, on Monday at
10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , or ,
Becker-funeralhome.com