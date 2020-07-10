Dr Seligman Rosenberg



Dr Seligman Rosenberg passed away June 28, 2020. He was born in Fulda, Germany in 1935 and came to the United States in 1940. He and his family fled Nazi Germany shortly after Kristallnacht, sailing on the Le Flandre ship to Mexico after being refused entry to Cuba in Havana Harbor. Eventually, they obtained visas and immigrated through Ellis Island in 1940. He was a graduate of the first class of Albert Einstein College of Medicine and practiced ophthalmology in Fort Lee, New Jersey for almost 50 years. He was the chief of Holy Name Hospital Department of Ophthalmology as well as Englewood Hospital Department of Ophthalmology. He was married to Phyllis Rosenberg, nee Moreida for almost 57 years and had six children: Arlene (David), Michael, Rhonda (Lawrence), Harrison (Danielle), Fredric (Julie) and Matthew. He was proud to have four of his children practice alongside him. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 15 grandchildren: Steven, Daniel, Samuel, Anabel, Noah, Grace, Maximillian, Alexander, Lucas, Hunter, Jackson, Hamilton, Harold, Felix and Solomon. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, clinician and colleague and is deeply missed by all those fortunate to have known him.









