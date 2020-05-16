Selma Kamil
Selma Kamil, a long-time resident of Bergen County, died Monday, May 11, at Holy Name Hospital. She was 91. She had been a resident of Paramus since 2018 but had spent most of her life in Cliffside Park, moving there from Manhattan in 1955.
Mrs. Kamil was born in Brooklyn to Sam and Rose Sokolitsky. She was predeceased by her parents, by her brother Carl, and by her sister Shirley. At an early age, Selma showed both artistic and musical talent. As a teenager, she was a professional singer in the chorus of Yiddish movies. Her father, who was himself an amateur Shakespearean actor in Yiddish theater, encouraged her but her mother thought it an inappropriate endeavor for a teenage girl.
Mrs. Kamil earned a BA from Brooklyn College with a major in Early Childhood Education. She was a member of Pi Alpha Tau sorority and maintained friendships with her sorority sisters throughout her life. After college, she worked as a nursery school teacher until she married Irving Kamil in 1949 and left teaching to start a family.
The family, consisting of Selma, Irving, a son, Jan, and a daughter, Rowena, moved to Cliffside Park where a second daughter, Shira, was born five years later. Mrs. Kamil became active in the Jewish community as president of the Temple Israel Sisterhood organization and as a Board member of the Synagogue. She was also a Brownie leader and was active in the Cliffside Park PTA.
Selma put her musical and artistic talents to use by organizing and performing in, entertainment events for the community, for the temple, and for the Baker Street Irregulars, the Sherlock Holmes society of which Irving was an invested member. Throughout her life, she sculpted in clay and painted in various media, winning art competitions. She also wrote and illustrated a children's book for her great-grandsons.
Selma and Irving started traveling with their children in the early 1960s. After Irving retired, the couple traveled to literally every continent. Mrs. Kamil collected art and folk masks on her travels and had an impressive collection representing the many places visited.
Mrs. Kamil is survived by three children, Jan (Janet Lazar), Rowena (Richard Gianfredi), and Shira (Brian Rathjen); four grandchildren, Daniel, Jillian Leigh (Jeff Orkisz), Rachel (Nick Bacci), and Brian Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Tucker Orkisz.
Burial was this past Wednesday at Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries, Paramus. Donations are requested to
North Shore Animal League
https://www.animalleague.org OR WNYC
https://pledge3.wnyc.org/donate/main/onestep/ OR Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps
http://www.paramusambulance.org/html/donations.html OR a healthcare organization of one's choice
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.