Paramus - Selma Isadora (Levine) Krasner was born in Paterson, NJ on November 18, 1926. She passed away in Newton, MA on March 22, 2019.

Her parents were born in Russia; Harry Levine born in Vilnius (now Lithuania) and Esther Goldstone in Minsk (now Belarus). She was married in 1948 to Jack Krasner from Atlanta, psychologist, deceased 1978. Selma lived in Paterson, Fairlawn and Englewood, and moved to Newton, MA in 2000, to be near family. Selma was an early woman entrepreneur who founded her own travel agency, Psyche Trips, in Englewood in 1972. She was an active member of Ort in Englewood.

She is survived by son Stephen and his wife, Toby Bloom, their son Jacob Bloom and his wife Rachel and their sons Ori and Shai and by son, Michael and his wife Jean Hammond; all from the Boston area.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Naomi Levine, formerly of Englewood and now Cresskill. Her brothers Nathan and Fred Levine and Fred's wife Florrie have passed, but she is survived by their children Richard, Robert, Charles, Ruth and Roberta and spouses.

Services 1:15pm March 25, 2019.

Cedar Park, 735 Forest Lane, Paramus, NJ.
