Selma Seger Robbins
Selma Seger Robbins passed away on November 25, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. She was 93 years old.
Her husband of 67 years, Milton Robbins, died earlier this year.
Mrs. Robbins was the loving mother of Ellen Kline of Boston (who passed away in 2017) and Andy, of Honolulu, HI. She was the proud grandmother of Daniel Kline, Adam Kline, William Robbins as well as Makayla Farley and Sabrina Farley, and great-grandmother of Hannie Rogers. She is also survived by her son-in-law Jeff Kline, daughter-in law Wendy Dela Cruz Robbins, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her sister Anne Lubliner preceded her death.
Mrs. Robbins was ahead of her time balancing family life with her professional career at seversl companies, most notably Burns & Roe of Oradell. She appeared on television game shows and had an active retirement in Delray Beach and Boca Raton, FL.
A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home, 1151 River Road, New Milford, followed by burial at Beth El Cemetery in Westwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations to United Jewish Appeal would be appreciated.