Selma Vera Gould
Fair Lawn - Selma Vera Gould, age 93, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday morning June 17, 2019 at her home.
Beloved wife of the late Alvin Gould. Devoted mother of April Judge and her husband Patrick of Fair Lawn, NJ, Ira Gould and his wife Danielle of Chicago, Il, and Joel Gould and his wife Irmina of Lincolnwood, Il. Cherished grandmother of Meagen and Dana Judge, Justin Gould, Alexa Erwin and her husband Ryan, Marty Gould and his wife Marie, Jack Gould and his wife Kim, and David Gould. Dear great grandmother of Dominick Gould and Conor Erwin.
Prior to her retirement at age 81 Selma was a clerk/typist for the New Jersey Division of Taxation in Fair Lawn for 31 years, and was a former member of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center.
A special and heartfelt thank you to our mother's caregivers, Veronica, Stanley, and Chism.
Services will be 11 am Sunday June 23, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Selma Vera Gould may be made to Life Source Hospice, 700 Kinderkamack Road, #105, Oradell, NJ 07649, www.lifesourcehospice.com.