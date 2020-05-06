Selma Victoria (Storero) Corbo
Selma Victoria Corbo, (nee Storero)

Hawthorne - age 75, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Hackensack, Selma had grown up in Lodi, later moving to Fair Lawn where she raised her family, and then to Hawthorne where she resided for nearly 30 years. Selma earned her Master's Degree and taught for many years at Paramus High School. When she retired, Selma continued her job as an educator by tutoring. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Selma enjoyed being with her family and spending summers in Seaside Park. She loved being a grandmother and had an especially close relationship with her two granddaughters, Jaclyn and Bianca. Selma was the beloved wife of Philip Corbo. Loving mother of Franco Corbo and his wife Elizabeth DiFeo of Hawthorne and Philip C. Corbo and his wife Melissa of Mountain Lakes. Grandmother of Jaclyn, Bianca, Philip, Julia, John, and Thomas. Sister of the late Carl Storero. Cremation will take place privately and funeral services will be held at a later date. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
