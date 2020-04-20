Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Selma Wapnowitz

Selma Wapnowitz Obituary
Selma Wapnowitz

West Orange - WAPNOWITZ, Selma, 91, of West Orange, NJ died on April 7, 2020. A Bayonne resident for thirty three years, she moved to a residence in West Orange in 1988. An active volunteer in the Bayonne community, Mrs. Wapnowitz received the Hannah G. Solomon Award by the National Council of Jewish Women. A former member of the Bayonne JCC Board of Directors, she dedicated much of her career to the settlement of Russian immigrants in Bayonne, Tay-Sachs screening programs, legislative initiatives and volunteer work at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange. Mrs. Wapnowitz was predeceased by her husband of sixty-three years, Herman Wapnowitz, working alongside him as a bookkeeper for their jewelry manufacturer business based in Union. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sports and visits to New York City. She is survived by her daughter, Aleen Klein and her husband Robert, and grandchildren Meredith and Jonathan, all of Wayne NJ. A graveside service was offered at 2 PM at the Mount Moriah Cemetery, 685 Fairview Avenue, Fairview NJ with interment to follow. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd., Clifton.
