|
|
Selwyn Martin
East Orange - DEATH SUMMONS
PENSION MEMBER
SELWYN MARTIN
July 13, 2019
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Selwyn Martin, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Brother Martin was initiated into Local Union No. 52 in 1974 and was an IBEW member for 45 years, living in East Orange, New Jersey. Visiting will be on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 - 11:00 am, at Cotton Funeral Service, 130 Main Street in Orange New Jersey, followed by a Mass at 12:00 noon at St. Agnes & St. Paul Episcopalian Church 206 Renshaw Avenue in East Orange, NJ. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President