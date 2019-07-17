Services
Cotton Funeral Service
130 Main Street
Orange, NJ 07050
(973) 675-6400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cotton Funeral Service
130 Main Street
Orange, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes & St. Paul Episcopalian Church
206 Renshaw Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Selwyn Martin

East Orange - DEATH SUMMONS

PENSION MEMBER

SELWYN MARTIN

July 13, 2019

The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Selwyn Martin, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Brother Martin was initiated into Local Union No. 52 in 1974 and was an IBEW member for 45 years, living in East Orange, New Jersey. Visiting will be on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 - 11:00 am, at Cotton Funeral Service, 130 Main Street in Orange New Jersey, followed by a Mass at 12:00 noon at St. Agnes & St. Paul Episcopalian Church 206 Renshaw Avenue in East Orange, NJ. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President
