Serafim Fernandes
Serafim Fernandes

Lodi - Fernandes, Serafim 74, of Lodi, NJ died on July 16th.

Loving son of the late Maria Fernandes, and son-in-law of Rosa Gomes Perricho. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Perricho Fernandes and children Steven Fernandes, Serafim M. Fernandes, Sandy Fernandes. His grandchildren Jalysa, Romeo, Jordan, Mia, Ellai Viana, King Saafir, Adriana, Joshua, his brothers and sisters along with many nieces and nephews. "Gone from our sight, but never from our Hearts."

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his services at the Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ, on Tuesday July 21st at 8:00am. We will then celebrate funeral mass at St. Francis de Sales Church, Lodi at 9:00am. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. Visitation will be on Monday July 20th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. www.alessofh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
