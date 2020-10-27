Serafino Spataro
Totowa - Spataro, Serafino age 80 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Costantini) Spataro of Totowa. Dear brother of Gina Spataro and Anna Maria Stracquadaneo of Italy and the late Salvatore Spataro. Devoted brother in law of James Costantini and his wife, Kathleen of Totowa. Dear uncle of Giovanni and Giuseppe Stracquadaneo, Giovanni Spataro and Nicoletta Spataro, all of Italy. Born in Comiso, Italy he came to the United States and resided in Paterson before moving to Totowa, He was a self-employed carpenter for Serafino Spataro, Inc., Paterson before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 61 Broadway, Suite 400, New York, NY 10006 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.