|
|
Sergio DelRosso
Teaneck - DelRosso, Sergio, Jr., age 55, of Saylorsburg, PA, formerly of Teaneck, NJ, entered into eternal life on Wednesday March 4, 2020. He was the Manager of the Phillipsburg ShopRite. Devoted father of Sarah and Nicole DelRosso. Dear brother of Cosimo, Catherine Armental, Cono Anthony,and Lucy Iavarone. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Beloved companion of Jamie Silverthorn. Visiting Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street Fort Lee. Funeral Monday in St. Peter The Apostle Church (River Edge) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. For information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com