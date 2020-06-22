Settimio Bastone
Clifton - passed away June 21, 2020. Visit Wed. 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral services Thurs 10:15 am from the funeral home followed by an 11 am Mass at St. Philip Church, 797 Valley Rd, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Face masks must be worn in the funeral home and church. Social Distancing required. Only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and church at a time. Please be mindful of this restriction to allow others to pay respects. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for the complete obituary, driving directions and online condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.