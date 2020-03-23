|
|
Shakae Bozian
Hackensack - Shakae Bozian (Margossian), age 97, of Hackensack, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born and raised in Jerusalem, Palestine, she resided in Cyprus for 10 years prior to immigrating to the United States in 1957. She was a longtime member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn where she was an active member of the Woman's Guild for nearly 50 years. Shakae truly loved her community, she was a 25-year member of the Hackensack Senior Center and will be remembered for her love for family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring in 1987, she was a seamstress with Jenny Banta in Ridgewood and before that, Betty Cary Fashions in Paramus for many years, getting her start in the garment district in NYC, when she first immigrated to the US.
Beloved wife of the late James Bozian. Loving and devoted mother of Charles Bozian and wife Betsy. Cherished grandmother of William and Elizabeth Bozian. Caring sister of Rose Kirian, Mary Kasarjian and the late Krikor Margossian. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shakae may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.