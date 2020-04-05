|
|
Shakae Margaret Shahinian
Wyckoff - February 6, 1925 - April 5, 2020
Shakae Shahinian, nee Alexander, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ and Tenafly, NJ has died at the age of 95.
Shakae was born at home in Dorchester, Massachusetts on February 6, 1925 to Paul Haroutune Alexander and Azniv (Aghayan) Alexander. She attended elementary school in Dorchester and recalled the kindness of her Kindergarten teacher who did not allow the other children to make fun of her as she entered school without speaking one word of English. She excelled in academics and was admitted to the prestigious Girls Latin School in Boston. She often spoke of her one-hour commute there by three forms of public transportation. By her senior year of high school, she had been admitted to Simmons College of Boston with the goal of becoming a nutritionist. However, due to family financial circumstances, she began to work right away and soon advanced to the head of her statistics department in an insurance company.
On Labor Day weekend, 1942, she met George Shahinian of New York City at a wedding in Watertown, MA. They courted at a distance during his service as a pilot, and married in December 1945 shortly after the cessation of World War II. He predeceased her in 1980.
George and Shakae were founding members of the St. Thomas Armenian Church of Tenafly, NJ where Shakae held multiple leadership roles, including chair of many debutante balls and, ultimately was the first woman elected to the Parish Council and as Diocesan delegate. Upon moving to Wyckoff, NJ in 2002, Shakae became active at St. Leon Armenian Church of Fair Lawn, NJ. In 2019, she was honored, along with other members, for her 60+ years of Women's Guild membership.
Caring for her family, cooking and entertaining were great joys. She was an avid reader who said that having a book to read meant that you were never alone. Aside from her family and service to community, Shakae's great passion was playing Bridge. She spent many fulfilling hours at the bridge table and forged unbreakable friendships over the game.
Shakae is survived by her much beloved brother Arthur Alexander of Arlington, MA; daughters Sheryl Shahinian of Ridgefield, NJ; Sandra Shahinian Leitner of Wyckoff, NJ; Sharon Shahinian of Hoboken, NJ; Laura Shahinian Kara of Bethel, CT; son-in-law Frank Kara and former son-in-law Carl Varteresian;also by grandchildren Allegra Leitner Holben and husband Michael Holben, Evan Leitner and wife Danielle Leitner; Olivia Leitner; Gregory Varteresian, and Armen Kara. Also by great-grandchildren Alanna Holben and Miles Holben. Also by loving godsons Adam Alexander and Ian Alexander and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also by her cousin Harold Partamian of Arlington, MA and family; and cousins Annie Combe and Agnes Guitton of France.
In one of Shakae's many jottings and letters, she wrote "Think of me, let my name be spoken without effort. Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? Think of me, talk of me, and I'll live forever."
All burial arrangements are private. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.