|
|
Sharlene Douma
Wyckoff - Sharlene Douma, 83, of Wyckoff, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Sabine, West Virginia, she has lived in Wyckoff for the past 62 years. Sharlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a blessing to anyone who knew her. She is survived by her devoted children, Dirk and his wife Lisa, Judy and her husband Ritch Grimes and Janna and her husband George Higa, and her grandchildren, CJ and Stephanie Grimes and Emma and Nora Higa. Sharlene also leaves her adoring sisters Juanita Pennington, Jewel Maynard, and Maxine Monro and her husband Norman, and her brother Jackson Lewis, her sister-in-law Carol Waldeck, her brother-in-law William Douma and his wife Carol, many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Sharlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Hank, in 2012 and her sister Ramona Bostic in 1953. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 7 - 9pm on Tuesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00am on Wednesday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah.