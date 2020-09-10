1/
Sharon A. Augustine
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon A. Augustine

Little Egg Harbor - Sharon A. (nee Perkowski) Augustine, 72, of Little Egg Harbor Twsp., NJ died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Born in Paterson, NJ to Edward and Helen (nee Krutul) Perkowski, Sharon resided in Little Falls before moving to Stockholm where she lived for 32 years. She moved to Little Egg Harbor Township nine years ago. She retired as a Para Legal for State Farm Insurance Co. of Summit.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Augustine; her two sisters, Joan Harris and her husband, Willard of Riverdale and Susan Kalokitis and her husband, Raymond of Lincoln Park and her five nieces and nephews: Kristine Solomon, Raymond Kalokitis Jr., Jennifer Didonet, Lori Beers and Jeffrey Chaplin.

Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Funeral will be 9:00 am Tuesday from the funeral home and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Memorial Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Visit bizubparker.com for driving directions and to sign the Guest Book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
09:00 AM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
09:30 AM
Holy Angels RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved