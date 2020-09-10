Sharon A. Augustine
Little Egg Harbor - Sharon A. (nee Perkowski) Augustine, 72, of Little Egg Harbor Twsp., NJ died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born in Paterson, NJ to Edward and Helen (nee Krutul) Perkowski, Sharon resided in Little Falls before moving to Stockholm where she lived for 32 years. She moved to Little Egg Harbor Township nine years ago. She retired as a Para Legal for State Farm Insurance Co. of Summit.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Augustine; her two sisters, Joan Harris and her husband, Willard of Riverdale and Susan Kalokitis and her husband, Raymond of Lincoln Park and her five nieces and nephews: Kristine Solomon, Raymond Kalokitis Jr., Jennifer Didonet, Lori Beers and Jeffrey Chaplin.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Funeral will be 9:00 am Tuesday from the funeral home and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Memorial Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Visit bizubparker.com
for driving directions and to sign the Guest Book.