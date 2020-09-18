Sharon A. McCaffrey



Lodi, NJ - Sharon A. McCaffrey, of Lodi, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020.



Sharon was born June 11, 1947 in Teaneck, NJ, and grew up in Haworth NJ. She graduated from Northern Valley Regional H.S. in 1965. She worked for many years at Bergen Risk in Ramsey, NJ as a supervisor.



Sharon worked tirelessly to rescue many animals in need. Over the years, her devotion to this cause has made a difference for many creatures. She loved music and dance and was a great patron of all the arts. When time allowed, Sharon enjoyed the Jersey beaches.



Sharon was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Patricia and Susan. She is survived by her sister Michele, nieces; Lynne, Cynthia, and Christina and nephew Rocco.



It is Sharon's wishes that no service be held at this time. The Finegan Funeral Home has been tasked with handling the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please remember Sharon by donating to: F.O.C.A.S., P.O. Box 439, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 and the Best Little Cat House in PA, P.O. Box 6346, Harrisburg, PA 17112.









