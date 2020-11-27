1/1
Sharon A. Roberts
Sharon A. Roberts

Oak Ridge - Sharon A Roberts, age 64, from Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Sharon was born in Bronx, NY to William and Kathryn Roberts, where she also lived with her sister Marian. She held numerous jobs in her lifetime, but her career was never her life's purpose - her purpose was bringing a smile to others. She was beloved by her 4 children for being a wonderful, caring, fun mom, a fantastic hostess which included epic holiday and birthday parties, a corny joke teller and an amazing cook who made sure there were always leftovers for her kids for days. She really enjoyed reading and watching horror books and movies, as well as game shows and talk shows. A favorite memory is family Sunday nights in front of the TV laughing together watching "America's Funniest Home Videos". Her biggest joy in life, besides her 4 kids, was becoming a GG. Being a GG is where that love for others really shined. Her favorite saying to her kids and babies was "I love you to the moon and back". So, moon and back Momma, moon and back GG.

She is survived by her 4 children; Jackie, Jaime, Jenna and Michael, 3 son-in-laws; Tommy, Fred and Ben and 5 grandchildren; Mikaela, Riley, Lucas, Adeline and Greyson. Funeral services are to be kept private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
