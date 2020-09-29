Sharon Aguilar
Aguilar, Sharon (nee Rudd) of Little Ferry passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 71. Sharon was a lifelong resident of the Borough of Little Ferry. She was employed by the Little Ferry Board of Education for 33 years where she was a dedicated teacher. Sharon was a member of The New Jersey Education Association and a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Samuel Aguilar. Devoted mother to Dawn Black and her husband Steven, Amy Moran and her husband Dermot and Sam Aguilar and his wife Erin. Loving grandmother to Stephen, Madison, Shane, Shauna, Sammy, Katie and Gavin. Dear sister to the late Jack Rudd. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Thursday at 9:15am.The funeral mass will be offered at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry at 10am. Visitation Wednesday 4-8pm. Cremation will be private. If desired donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.