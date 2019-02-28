|
Sharon Ann Malone-Sorenson
Clifton - Sharon Ann Malone-Sorenson, a beautiful wife, companion, and best friend, unexpectedly passed away, peacefully, in her sleep at the age of 54 on February 25th, 2019.
Born in Queens, NY, Sharon was raised in Parlin, NJ and had lived in Clifton since 2005. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center is Edison for the past thirty years.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Dolores (nee Reger) Malone.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Mark Sorenson of Clifton who expresses "I loved her more than anyone could ever begin to imagine, and she loved me with every ounce of her soul and heart. Those who knew her will remember her as a kind, wonderful, and caring woman, whose life was all about making everyone happy. I can't even begin to look at life without her, and only know that the happiest and most beautiful chapter in the book of my life has ended. I find comfort in knowing that she is in Heaven, and already has her wings. Rest in peace, My Love. I know that you will be waiting for me, and that one day we will be together again." Sharon is also survived by her two loving stepdaughters: Holly Sorenson and Kerry Sorenson, both of Clifton; and by a brother, Michael Malone, of East Brunswick.
Visiting will be Friday from 5-9pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org/donate) would be preferred and appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.