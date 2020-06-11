Sharon M. Brush
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon M. Brush

Park Ridge, NJ - Sharon M. Brush, 70 passed away on Sunday, June 7,2020 of Park Ridge, NJ. Daughter of George W. Brush, Jr (Deceased) and Dorothy (MacKallor) Brush of Maywood. Beloved sister to Elithe and Joseph Jannicelli, Lawrence and Rosemarie Brush, Kathleen and Michael Emanuel, Charles and Victoria Brush, George W. Brush III, Nancy and Anthony Zappala and Elizabeth and Charles Bordino. Loving Aunt to 20 Nieces and Nephews, 24 Great Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great Great Nephew, Sharon worked for AT&T, Verizon and the Park Ridge Library until her retirement. Private burial through Trinka-Faustini in Maywood, NJ. Online condolences www.trinkafaustini.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved