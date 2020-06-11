Sharon M. Brush
Park Ridge, NJ - Sharon M. Brush, 70 passed away on Sunday, June 7,2020 of Park Ridge, NJ. Daughter of George W. Brush, Jr (Deceased) and Dorothy (MacKallor) Brush of Maywood. Beloved sister to Elithe and Joseph Jannicelli, Lawrence and Rosemarie Brush, Kathleen and Michael Emanuel, Charles and Victoria Brush, George W. Brush III, Nancy and Anthony Zappala and Elizabeth and Charles Bordino. Loving Aunt to 20 Nieces and Nephews, 24 Great Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great Great Nephew, Sharon worked for AT&T, Verizon and the Park Ridge Library until her retirement. Private burial through Trinka-Faustini in Maywood, NJ. Online condolences www.trinkafaustini.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.