Sharon Pollock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Pollock

North Strabane, PA - Sharon Pollock (née Paris), 73 of North Strabane, PA, formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Sharon was born June 14, 1946, in Jersey City, NJ. She grew up in Maywood before moving to Wayne, and eventually to North Strabane, PA. She was the daughter of the late Reuben and Helen Paris. Sharon was a graduate of Bergen County Technical School in Hackensack, where she studied Cosmetology, and shortly thereafter, earned her Cosmetology license. She was employed as a beautician, most recently at Carl's Inc. in Wayne, before her retirement in 2011. Sharon was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family her entire life. There was nothing she would not do for her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Mickey Pollock, currently of North Strabane, PA. She also leaves behind her brother, Gary Paris, of Wayne, NJ, her daughter Robin Decter and her husband Scott of Wayne, NJ, her son Brett Pollock and his wife Tammy, of Peters Township, PA, her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, and Ross, as well as her step-grandchildren, Delaney, Addison, and Paisley.

Arrangements and burial were handled by Gutterman-Musicant Funeral Home of Hackensack, NJ. Interment followed in Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wayne Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved