Sharon Pollock



North Strabane, PA - Sharon Pollock (née Paris), 73 of North Strabane, PA, formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Sharon was born June 14, 1946, in Jersey City, NJ. She grew up in Maywood before moving to Wayne, and eventually to North Strabane, PA. She was the daughter of the late Reuben and Helen Paris. Sharon was a graduate of Bergen County Technical School in Hackensack, where she studied Cosmetology, and shortly thereafter, earned her Cosmetology license. She was employed as a beautician, most recently at Carl's Inc. in Wayne, before her retirement in 2011. Sharon was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family her entire life. There was nothing she would not do for her family.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Mickey Pollock, currently of North Strabane, PA. She also leaves behind her brother, Gary Paris, of Wayne, NJ, her daughter Robin Decter and her husband Scott of Wayne, NJ, her son Brett Pollock and his wife Tammy, of Peters Township, PA, her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, and Ross, as well as her step-grandchildren, Delaney, Addison, and Paisley.



Arrangements and burial were handled by Gutterman-Musicant Funeral Home of Hackensack, NJ. Interment followed in Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.









