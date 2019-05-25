|
Sharon Rosenberg
Fair Lawn - Sharon Rosenberg, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 78. Sharon was born and raised in Paterson, living and raising her family in Fair Lawn with her husband for over 40+ years before retiring and moving to Fort Myers, Florida.
Survived by her beloved husband, of 55 years, Joshua Rosenberg. Devoted mother of Joel Rosenberg and his wife Cheryl, and Suzanne Cebula and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Rachel and Adam Cebula.
She thoroughly enjoyed her work as receptionist at Blickman Inc. Her true joy was sharing her incredible baking and knitting skills with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at Beth El Cemetery in the Township of Washington. Donations can be made in Sharon's memory to https://www.nationaljewishmemorialwall.com