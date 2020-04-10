|
Sharon Sakowitz
Sharon Sakowitz passed away on March 27, 2020, at age 74, after a short battle with COVID-19.
She was born in Brooklyn and was raised in Bayside, Queens. She raised her family in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, and spent her final years in Hillsdale, New Jersey.
Sharon was the devoted wife of Dr. Barry Sakowitz, who died of complications related to COVID-19 on March 31, and was a loving and dedicated mother to Jo-Ellyn Sakowitz Klein (Chuck Klein), Dr. Noreen Sakowitz Cohen (Andrew Cohen) and Randy Sakowitz (Shelby Parish). She adored her four grandchildren: Jason, Dylan, Sammy and Hailey.
Sharon practiced and taught nursing, having graduated from Adelphi University (RN, BSN) and received her master's degree in nursing from the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. Early in her career, she worked in the ICU/CCU at NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital. She was active in her community, taking on leading roles in her synagogue (Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley) and in the Woodcliff Lake PTA, when her children were young. Later in her career, she taught anatomy and physiology at the HoHoKus School (Eastwick College) and developed curriculum, including launching a sonogram program.
Sharon cherished every moment spent with family and friends. She enjoyed playing mahjong as well as participating in book clubs and needlepoint groups.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, a small service was privately held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements were handled by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Oley Foundation at https://oley.org/donations/donate.asp?id=13882.