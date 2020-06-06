Sheckylle Chain
Sheckylle Chain, age 23, of Paterson, departed this life on May 17, 2020. He leaves precious memories to his mother; Judy Chain, twin brother; Jeckylle Chain, and oldest brother: Khalif Chain
.braggfuneralhome.com
Sheckylle Chain, age 23, of Paterson, departed this life on May 17, 2020. He leaves precious memories to his mother; Judy Chain, twin brother; Jeckylle Chain, and oldest brother: Khalif Chain
.braggfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.