Sheila Carol Wolfson (née Levine)
- - Sheila Carol Wolfson (née Levine) passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. She was born to parents Jacob and Alice Levine on June 25, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Tilden High School, she attended dental hygiene school. She married Mack Wolfson in 1952. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage, until Mack's death in 1997. Sheila was a resident of Paramus, NJ for 60 years, where she and Mack raised their three daughters: Dena Cortese, Stacey Lopez, and Hope Fields.
Sheila was a devoted wife and mother. She was a devoted mother-in-Law to Tony, Tom and Leslie. She was a devoted grandmother to Jaclyn and Andrew, Alexa and Jessi, Marissa, Isabel and Mac, Danielle and Ben, Josh, and Justin. She considered them all hers, including the spouses of her grandchildren. They were her Grandchildren-in-Law. Later in her life, Sheila was a loving companion to Sidney Spielberg for 12 years until his death in 2012.
Sheila took great pride in her work at the Veterans Home of Paramus. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed attending shows and concerts with friends and family. She loved classical music and the opera; Sheila cultivated a passion for music throughout her life. Never one to shy away from new experiences, Sheila traveled widely, including trips to Israel, Portugal, and Spain in her 70s.
Sheila will be sorely missed by the vast circle of people who loved her. Donations may be sent to The MDS Foundation, Yardville, NJ