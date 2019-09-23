|
|
Sheila Noel McGraw
River Vale - Sheila Noel McGraw, a celebrated teacher and long time resident of River Vale, NJ passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 81 with family at her side.
Sheila was born on December 10, 1937 in Hoboken, NJ and spent her early years in Bergenfield. She is survived by her two sisters, Mary-Catherine McGeough and Elaine Jonas. While Sheila had no children of her own, she was a loving aunt to 10 nieces and nephews. Sheila is predeceased by her father and mother, Edward and Mary McGraw, her beloved uncle, Thomas Barry, her brother Edward and sister Joan.
Sheila was a dedicated teacher of math and social studies to middle school students at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Park Ridge. Her goal was to inspire her students to be the best people possible. She received numerous teaching awards, including mention in the Who's Who Among Americas' Teachers. Sheila graduated from St. Cecilia's High School in 1956. She went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Patterson Teaching College and earned her Master's degree from Seton Hall University.
Sheila also volunteered at and was the Director of the Pascack Food Pantry for many years. She strongly believed in helping her community and received a community service commendation for her selfless work in assisting in the foundation and development of the Pascack Food Pantry (now referred to as The Tri-Boro Food Pantry).
A funeral mass will be held for Sheila at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 234 Southern Blvd. in Chatham, NJ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10AM. Immediately following, there will be a graveside prayer service at Holy Cross Cemetery in NorthArlington, where she will be put to rest alongside her mother and father. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's memory to:
St. Jude's Children Hospital
501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
or: