Sheldon E. Daum
Sheldon E. Daum

Bloomingdale - Sheldon E. Daum, 85, a 60 year resident of Bloomingdale, NJ, passed away at home on October 6, 2020. Born in Summit, NJ, he was the son of the late August and Helen (Schrepff) Daum.

Sheldon was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country from 1956-1958. He was a self-employed musician, and played the organ at Triangle Hofbrau for many years.

Along with his parents, Sheldon is predeceased by his wife Marie (2001). Survivors include his son, Steven Daum, of Bloomingdale, NJ, two daughters, Christine Carlock of Bloomingdale, NJ and Katherine Daum of Asheville, NC. He also has one brother, Arthur Daum of Port Orange, Fl., and his adoring grandson Tyler Carlock.

Private arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.




Published in Suburban Trends from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
