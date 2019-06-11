Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheldon "Sy" Goodman

Dumont - Sheldon "Sy" Goodman, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 10, 2019. Sy was born in The Bronx and moved to Dumont, NJ in 1956 where he and his late wife raised a family and maintained their home. Sy and his wife raised two children Cary and Randy. Sy was predeceased by his wife Roz in 2015, they were married for 65 years. Prior to his retirement he was a manufacturer in the garment industry and after his retirement Sy and Roz divided their time between Dumont and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Besides his 2 children he is survived by 4 grandchildren Mosah, Lily, Oriana, and Robert, one great granddaughter Julia Rose Goodman, as well as his sister Clara Wein. Services will by 11 am today at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. "His sagely advice and kindness will be missed by all."
