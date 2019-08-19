|
Sheldon H. Berman
Paramus - Sheldon H. Berman (son of Rose and William) of Paramus, born in Jersey City, passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019. He is predeceased by Bernice, his wife of 60 years. He is survived by his brother Ade Berman and his partner Irene Brickman of Glen Rock; his three beloved children, Cheryl Katz and her husband Chaim of Shilo, Israel, Robin Quinn and her husband Steve of Saddle Brook, and Michael and his wife Rachel of Netanya, Israel, as well as 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. His family was always the pride and joy of his life. After graduating from Snyder High School in Jersey City and NYU, he served as a Sergeant in Korea, receiving a bronze star for his service. Upon returning home he married his beloved Bernice. Sheldon and Bernice lived in Jersey City and Maywood before moving to Paramus, where they lived since 1968.
Shel became an active volunteer with B'nai Brith, Jewish Federation and worked at Jewish National Fund. Shel was an active member of the Jewish Community Center of Paramus, where he served as president. Donations in Shel's memory may be made to either the Ne'eman Foundation USA, which supports a wide variety of charitable projects in Israel (checks should be sent to P.O. Box 702, Paramus, NJ 07653), or to the Jewish Community Center of Paramus. Services for Sheldon will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack NJ on Monday August 19, 2019 at 1:00pm.