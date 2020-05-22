Sheldon M. Babyatsky
Washington Twp. - Sheldon M. Babyatsky, 66 of Washington Twp., NJ, died 05/09/2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Zawryt. Loving nephew of Jack & Jacky Barie and Cha Cha Ann Neylon; Son-in-law to Bob Taborn; Brother/brother-in-law to Marvin & Wendy Babyatsky, Deborah E. Grayson & Deb Carr, Peg Zawryt & Mark Lynch, Tracy & Timmy Martisofski, and John & Felicia Taborn. Adored uncle to Sara Babyatsky, Courtney & Kelsey Lynch and Christopher & Jamie Martisofski. Along with many treasured cousins and friends.
To Sheldon, friends were family and family were friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSK in honor of Sheldon. http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/SheldonMBabyatsky Or mail to
Attn: Liz Francois
Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development
PO Box 27106
New York, NY 10087
Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Sheldon M. Babyatsky.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.