Bergen County - Sheldon Ned Epstein (Shelly) 87, of Bergen County, New Jersey passed away peacefully on the morning of July 21, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1932. His beloved wife, Lillian, predeceased him in 2015. Shelly, the son of the late Michael and Edith Epstein and brother of the late Mitzi Dworkin, was raised in Rutherford, New Jersey and graduated from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science.



After an initial year in his family's textile business, Shelly spent his career in the securities brokerage field as a branch manager and financial advisor, most recently at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. Throughout his long career he received many accolades including Director's Council. Shelly was also generous with his time, mentoring many young people just starting their careers.



The soul of Shelly, however, was much more than his professional accomplishments. Generous, warm, funny, devoted and crazy-in-love with Lillian, they shared the joys of family, friends, the Berkshires, art, dancing and classical music. He was steadfastly supportive of his children and grandchildren, participating in their activities, doing projects with them in his woodshop, attending their various sports and theatrical performances, being a confidante and delighting in their achievements. As a young man stationed at Fort Bragg, he was the official Army bugler, as well as a trumpeter and dance bandleader on the weekends. In the latter part of his life, he was actively involved with the Bergen County chapter of PFLAG, marched in Gay Pride parades, enjoyed golf and Tanglewood and cared for Lillian during her Alzheimer's illness.



Shelly is survived by his four children and their families: Meryl Epstein and her spouse, Trish Nuzzola of Newton, Massachusetts; Divya Epstein-Lubow and her husband, Gary of Providence, Rhode Island; Kenny Epstein and his wife, Wendy of Westport, Connecticut; and Rachel Schapiro and her husband, Danny of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Papa Shelly will be deeply missed by his 10 grandchildren: Michael Sherman, Eva Sherman, Tyler Ross, Eli Epstein-Lubow, Lila Epstein, Jacob Epstein, Sophie Epstein, Matthew Epstein, Olivia Schapiro and Zoe Schapiro, as well as his in-laws, nieces and nephews and dear friends.



Contributions in Shelly's memory may be made to the ACLU Massachusetts or to Alzheimer's New Jersey. A private funeral service was held. Arrangements made by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).









