|
|
Dr. Sheldon Rein
Slingerlands, NY - Dr. Sheldon Rein, 89 of Slingerlands, New York died on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Dr. Rein was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a graduate of New York University as well as the NYU Dental School. He practiced dentistry in the New York City area and later became the Assistant Director of Dental Review and Evaluation for the State of New York. Dr. Rein was a member of Temple Israel in Albany.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Vivian Moskowitz Rein. Adored Father of Lynn Greenspan and her husband Barry of Chester Springs Pa, Sharon Kerdasha and her husband Scott of Wallington, New Jersey and Debra Renner of Naples, Florida. Cherished grandfather of Elise Renner, Molly, Noah and Daniel Greenspan
Services at the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30am. Those wishing to remember Dr. Rein in a special way may make a memorial donation to either the Rabbi David Eligberg Discretionary Fund at Temple Israel 600 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or St. Peter's Hospital, 317 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit leivnememorialchapel.com