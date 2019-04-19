Services
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Beth David Cemetery
Elmont, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Rein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Sheldon Rein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Sheldon Rein Obituary
Dr. Sheldon Rein

Slingerlands, NY - Dr. Sheldon Rein, 89 of Slingerlands, New York died on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Dr. Rein was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a graduate of New York University as well as the NYU Dental School. He practiced dentistry in the New York City area and later became the Assistant Director of Dental Review and Evaluation for the State of New York. Dr. Rein was a member of Temple Israel in Albany.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Vivian Moskowitz Rein. Adored Father of Lynn Greenspan and her husband Barry of Chester Springs Pa, Sharon Kerdasha and her husband Scott of Wallington, New Jersey and Debra Renner of Naples, Florida. Cherished grandfather of Elise Renner, Molly, Noah and Daniel Greenspan

Services at the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30am. Those wishing to remember Dr. Rein in a special way may make a memorial donation to either the Rabbi David Eligberg Discretionary Fund at Temple Israel 600 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or St. Peter's Hospital, 317 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit leivnememorialchapel.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now