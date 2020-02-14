|
Sherri (Skiena) Atkins
Wyckoff - Sherri (Skiena) Atkins, 73, passed on Thursday, February 13th surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle.
Born on August 12, 1946 in the Bronx, NY to the late Martin Skiena and Gloria Schreiber Skiena, Sherri was raised in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Teaneck High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 52 years, prominent Bergen County attorney Jay Atkins. Her two proudest achievements are her devoted daughters, Jessica L. Hernandez (husband Captain Jose Graciano Hernandez, US Navy of San Diego, CA) and Rachel L. Etkin (husband Michael Etkin of Hopewell Junction, NY). They will treasure memories of skiing in Mount Snow, Vermont, swimming in their famed Mahwah black pool, cuddling with the family dogs, or walking on the beach in Singer Island, Florida.
Sherri is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Grace, Madison, Grant and Spencer, and her dear brother Alan Skiena of Riverdale, NY. She also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews, cherished in-laws and countless lifelong friends.
Sherri was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, with a fierce passion for those whom she loved and a wonderful sense of humor. Sherri and Jay were long-time residents of Mahwah, where they happily raised their children, and later in life they moved to Wyckoff. Sherri also enjoyed her snowbird winters in Singer Island, FL for many years. She was a fifth-grade teacher who stayed home once she had children, then held various administrative jobs over the years as she lovingly raised her kids. In addition, she was a mah-jongg force to be reckoned with.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 16th at 11:00am at Gutterman Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ with interment following at Cedar Park Beth-El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. The family will be sitting shiva Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30-9pm at the family home in Wyckoff.
Donations to the National Brain Tumor Society (https://braintumor.org/take-action/honor-and-memorial/), Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego (https://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth), or Villa Marie Claire Hospice (https://www.villamarieclaire.org/ways-to-give.aspx) in Sherri's honor would be greatly appreciated.