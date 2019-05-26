|
|
Sherrill Carbonetti
San Dimas, CA - Surrounded by loved ones, Sherrill Marion Carbonetti passed away March 13, 2019 at a memory care facility in San Dimas, CA. She was 87. Sherrill is the former Sherrill Mallett of Rutherford, NJ, and the daughter of Ruth and George Herbert Mallett. Mr. Mallett was the Mayor of Rutherford 1960-1964, and a New Jersey State Assemblyman 1964-1966. Sherrill was born in Hackensack, NJ and graduated from Rutherford High School in 1948.
Following high school, Sherrill attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. After graduation, she worked for Becton Dickenson until 1953, when she married her Rutherford High School sweetheart, US Army 1st Lt. James A. Carbonetti. After a stint in Germany, husband Jim began a 41-year career with the Mobil Oil Corporation which saw Sherrill living in several cities throughout New York state. In 1969, Sherrill and Jim moved to the Los Angeles/Pasadena CA area and settled in the city of La Canada, where she lived until 2016. Sherrill was preceded in death by mother Ruth Mallett in 1994, father Herbert Mallett in 1999, brother Gerard Mallett in 2011 and husband Jim Carbonetti in 2012.
Sherrill was a well-known active volunteer in countless community organizations and was awarded several prestigious awards by such organizations as the City of La Canada, Kiwanis, Newcomers, La Canada School Board and the La Canada Tournament of Roses Association.
In 1977 Sherrill was hired as the secretary to the principal at La Canada High School where many former students, teachers and administrators remember her fondly. She served under seven different principals, retiring in 1996 after 19 years of service.
Sherrill is survived by her four children and their families -- Gordon Carbonetti of Bellevue, WA, Lori Jefferson of Columbia, SC, James Carbonetti, Jr. of La Canada, CA and Sharon Morey of Glendora, CA, along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law Gordon and Janice Mallett of Rutherford, NJ, sister and brother-in-law Beverly and David Waldron of Reno, Nevada, and sister-in-law Lorraine Mallett of Rutherford, NJ along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Sherrill was held May 4th at the Presbyterian Church in La Canada, CA.