|
|
Sherry Bednarz-Mosier
Butler - Sherry Bednarz-Mosier (nee Van Tassel) of Butler NJ peacefully passed away on September 2, 2019. Born April 30, 1964 and raised in Butler she is survived by her devoted husband Marc Mosier and her loving children, sons Jeffery and Tyler Bednarz and daughter Clarrissa Bednarz. She is predeceased by her sisters Laurie Van Tassell and Marie Predmore. Sherry also leaves behind a sister Dale Martin and husband Ed, brothers Frank Predmore and wife Cathy, Raymond Van Tassell, and Corey Van Tassell and wife Lucy, as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.
An environmentalist, Sherry was responsible for organizing neighbors, friends and family from Arch Street to participate in Annual Environmental River Cleanup efforts coordinated with the Pequannock and Passaic River Coalitions. She was influential in the transferring property along Arch Street in Butler to the river below to the Passaic River Coalition Land Trust. Working with Eagle Scouts and Arch Street volunteers she created a natural pathway to the river which then connected to the park below. She was asked to name the park and chose to call it Yapewi which means "by the river bank" for the first native settlers, the Lenape Indians.
A Community Activist, Sherry was appointed to the Butler Museum Committee and worked tirelessly on the renovation of the Butler Museum from 2011-2014. She was instrumental in planning and organizing the successful Rededication Ceremony for the reopening of the museum in 2016.
A longtime volunteer in local food pantries, women's shelters and consignment shops, Sherry will be missed by all who knew of and were helped by her generous and caring nature.
Memorial Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com