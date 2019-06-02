Resources
Palatka, FL - Shirlane Ferrante, 63, of Palatka, FL. passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 after a long battle with Lupus. She was surrounded by close family members. Shirlane was born in Hoboken, NJ on November 11, 1955 and lived in NJ until she moved to Florida in 2004. She attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY and pursued a career in restaurant management. A special part of Shirlane's life was, Max, a Staffordshire terrier service dog who took wonderful care of her for many years. She loved animals and helped to foster and transport them to new homes whenever she was able.

Shirlane is survived by her mother, Anna Marie Ferrante, her father, Patrick J. Ferrante and his wife Donna; her sister, Patricia Ferrante; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A memorial service and inurnment will take place in New Jersey. Donations can be made in her name to Community Hospice of St. Augustine, FL or Pet Peace of Mind, Jacksonville,FL support.communityhospice.com/donate.
