7/11/1943 - 9/06/2008

Eleven years have passed since we have seen your smiling face or felt the warm embrace. Yet it seems like only yesterday that you were here with us. Not a day goes by without a thought, a smile, a laugh or a tear when thinking of you and how you touched all our lives. We miss you so very much. We treasure our precious memories of you and hope you are with us not only in our hearts but also in spirit. Our lives will never be the same without you. You were a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, true friend and animal lover. Please look down on us from Heaven and know that your memory lives on in each of us.

Always and Forever

We love and miss you

Rob, DeAnne, Robert, Patrice, Sabrina,

Bobby & Andrew
