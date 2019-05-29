|
Shirley Ann (Powell) Meyers
Lancaster, PA - age 80, of Lancaster on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy, she grew up in Paterson and moved to Clifton before finally residing in Lancaster. Shirley was employed by Valley National Bank in Wayne for 20 years. She was a member of Wheatland Presbyterian Church in PA. Beloved wife of James W. Meyers, Sr. Loving mother of James W. Jr.; Dear sister-in-law of Len and Georgeianna Meyers, and John O'Donnell. She was predeceased by her son, Randy Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-8 PM and the service at 7:30 p.m. at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the or the .