Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
the Westwood Elks Lodge
Shirley Claire Birchwale Obituary
Shirley Claire Birchwale, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born on December 6, 1939 to the late John and Sarah Mann, in Hackensack N.J.. She married her beloved husband, the late Arnold Birchwale September 6, 1958, and together raised their children, Steven and Carol in Westwood NJ. They owned and operated Mann's Garage until retiring to Schroon Lake N.Y. and The Villages FL. Shirley was truly a kind, giving and always loving woman."

She is survived by her loving son Steven John Birchwale, daughter Carol Marie Birchwale, 'sister" Harriet Stiener, In-laws, John Hopper, Michael and Lucinda Birchwale, Albert and Diane Birchwale, Tim and Patricia Greene.

A memorial service on December 6, 2019 at the Westwood Elks Lodge at 7:30 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com

Donations can be made Payable to "Miracle on the Mountain Fund" c/o John Cangelosi, 254 Calvin Street, Township of Washington, NJ 07676
