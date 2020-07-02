Shirley DeGroot
North Haledon - DEGROOT, Shirley P. (nee Holloway) 94 of North Haledon passed away on July 1, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ to Arthur and Angelina Holloway, she grew up in Haledon before moving to North Haledon in 1950. Prior to her retirement, Shirley had been a volunteer since 1991 with St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne and has accumulated close to 11,000 hours. She was a librarian in North Haledon where she served on their board of directors. Shirley also worked in New York as secretary to the Girl Scouts of America Field Director. She also was a member of the High Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Loving wife of the late Gilbert DeGroot
Beloved mother of David DeGroot and Pamela Memmelaar and her husband Bernie.
Dear grandmother of Jeff, Greg, and Kristen and great grandmother of Sophie, Jacob, and Charlie.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ on Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00PM. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to High Mountain Presbyterian Church, 730 Franklin Lake Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 or the North Haledon Library, 129 Overlook Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508 .