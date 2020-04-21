|
Shirley Dolores (Preswich) Kuswara
Hawthorne - Shirley Dolores Kuswara (Preswich), age 92, of Hawthorne, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, where she lived with her husband for 68 years, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home.
Prior to her retirement in 2010 from The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., Inc., where she was a proud employee as accounts payable clerk for 40 years, Shirley worked for Bendix in Teterboro, NJ, where she met her husband, Michael, who pre-deceased her in 2018.
She leaves behind so much love and wonderful memories with her daughter, Kim Algera and her husband Richard, a grandson Jeff Algera and his girlfriend, Lesley Cuminale, a granddaughter, Jaclyn Algera Donnelly and her husband Ted, and three great-grandchildren; Daegan, Rowan and Henley. She is pre-deceased by her father, Harold Preswich, her mother, Clara Tillman Preswich, and a stepmother, Angelina Petrie Preswich Hazekamp.
Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.