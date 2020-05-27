Shirley H. Cook (nee Collegeman)



Shirley H. Cook (nee Collegeman), 97, formerly of Emerson, Hackensack, and Teaneck passed away on May 26, 2020.



She was the loving daughter of Maurice and Sadye Collegeman, beloved wife of the late Henry H. Cook, big sister to the late LeRoy Collegeman and the late Betsy Pearl, the devoted mother of Janet Kahn and her husband Milton, Robert Cook and his wife Jessica Chollet, adored Nana to her grandchildren Jennifer Rogers and her husband Christopher, Melissa Kahn, Madeline Cook and Benjamin Cook and the cherished great grandmother to Charlotte Rogers.



Shirley was active in many organizations including B'nai Brith and Jewish Women International. She was a founding member of The Emerson Jewish Center / Congregation B'nai Israel. She worked for many years as assistant to the Principal at the Villano Elementary School in Emerson. An avid traveler and camper with her husband and later with her children and grandchildren, she loved seeing the world.



All services are private. As an expression of sympathy, for those who wish, contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to The Jewish Home Foundation of Northern New Jersey, Inc., Capital Campaign, 10 Link Drive, Rockleigh, NJ 07647.









