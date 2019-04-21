|
Shirley Jean Horton
- - Shirley Jean Horton, known to many as Mother Horton, was born November 18, 1940 and died on April 15, 2019. She was a nurse at Holy Name Hospital for over 45 years and served in many capacities for children throughout the community. She is survived by her two daughters Lisa E. Taylor (Thomas Taylor) and Jill Horton-Miller (Barry R. Miller, Sr.) and three grandchildren, Alyssa Joy Ford, Barry Miller, Jr. and John Miller.
Her wake will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, 224 West Kinney Street, Newark, NJ and Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Community Baptist Church 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ. Her Funeral Services will be at Community Baptist Church on April 25, 2019 at 12:00pm. Arrangements by Plinton-Curry Funeral Services. Please log onto www.plintoncurry.com to sign her guestbook.