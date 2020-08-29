1/
Shirley Levine Weinstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Levine Weinstein

Shirley Levine Weinstein, 95, joined her parents, siblings and husband of 69 years, Morris, on August 26. She is survived by three children (Lois, David and Neil), three grandchildren (Ben, Josh and Evan), and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Brooklyn College and Farleigh Dickenson, later teaching at both, and long-time resident of Leonia, Monroe Twp. and Teaneck, Shirley adored her family and the feeling was mutual. She loved music and found joy in singing. She worked her way through tough times, but remained a kind and gentle soul with a smile for every face she saw.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved