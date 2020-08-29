Shirley Levine Weinstein



Shirley Levine Weinstein, 95, joined her parents, siblings and husband of 69 years, Morris, on August 26. She is survived by three children (Lois, David and Neil), three grandchildren (Ben, Josh and Evan), and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Brooklyn College and Farleigh Dickenson, later teaching at both, and long-time resident of Leonia, Monroe Twp. and Teaneck, Shirley adored her family and the feeling was mutual. She loved music and found joy in singing. She worked her way through tough times, but remained a kind and gentle soul with a smile for every face she saw.









