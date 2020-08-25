Shirley M. Campbell
Bloomingdale - Shirley M. Campbell, "Whitey", "Whirl", 91, of Bloomingdale passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Shirley is survived by her devoted children, Cheryl Behring of Bloomingdale, NJ, Bruce Sanders of Oldsmar, Fla and Diane Myshka of Somerset, NJ, her cherished grandchildren, Tara Catani, Shannon Behring, Tony Sanders, Karah Sanders, Benjamin Myshka, her adored great grandchildren, Addison Catani, Carly Catani, Dallas Sanders and her brother Glen Morse and family. Shirley was born June 21, 1929 in Butler, NJ. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose passion for cooking will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to her favorite charity St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org
